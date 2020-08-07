Robert L. Shelly

Robert L. "Bob" Shelly, 85, of Lancaster, passed away at home, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Lititz, Bob was the son of the late J. Paul and Kathryn Z. (Wolf) Shelly. He was the husband of Dixie (Bailor) Shelly.
A 1953 graduate of Rothsville High School, Bob worked for the City of Lancaster as a Supervisor of Building Maintenance until his retirement in 1995. Bob enjoyed traveling, golf, camping, and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his step children: Jack Colestock, husband of Pam, of Marysville and Laura Turns, wife of Mark, of Newport; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Janet Steffy, Joanne Hess, wife of Ken, and Ronald Shelly. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Shelly and his brother-in-law, Don Steffy.
Services for Bob will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.