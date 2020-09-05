Robert L. Rhineer, 56 of Quarryville (formerly of Millersville) passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by his family at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster on January 4, 1964, he was the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Miller Rhineer. He was the devoted husband of Nancy E. Cramer Rhineer, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Bob had a career as an HVAC technician, most recently working for Ressler & Mateer. He enjoyed fishing, going to the mountains, and spending time with his dog Roscoe and with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Laura R., wife of Timothy Mallinson of Mantua, NJ, and Alicia Blankenmeyer, fiancé of Chad Stottlemyer, of Conestoga along with his grandchildren Mason, Ella, Catie, and Piper. He is also survived by his sisters, Susie Barr of New Providence, Faith Aukamp of Quarryville, Tonya Menges of Mount Joy, and Lori Shreiner of Millersville. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Rhineer.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11AM (Visitation 10-11AM) at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, with Pastor Wil Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Bob's name to Grace Community Church or Hospice & Community Care. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster