Robert L. Rauch, 78, of Landisville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 23, 2023. Born in York, he was the son of the late John F. and Bernice (Hilker) Rauch. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn (Reynolds) Rauch. Together they shared 58 years of marriage until her passing in 2020.
Robert was a devout Catholic and was a member of Mary Mother of the Church in Mount Joy. He was a technical kind of man and enjoyed HAM Radio and remote-controlled airplanes. He was a proficient Banjo player. Most of all, he was a loving father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed.
Robert is survived by his children Robert Rauch, Jr. (Becci Kashner) and Catherine Spinelli (husband, Anton); and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as his brother James Rauch (wife, Mary); sister Carol McAndrews (husband, Mike); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Carolyn, he is preceded in death by his son Daniel J. Rauch, and his brother John F. Rauch.
Services will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mary Mother of the Church 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA. A Visitation will be held at 10:30 AM and a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30. Committal will take place at Canadochly Cemetery in York, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018; or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com