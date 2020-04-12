Robert L. Pipkin, Jr., 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Juniper Village in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert L., Sr. and Edna H. (Richwine) Pipkin. Robert is survived by his sister, Deborah Pipkin of Lancaster.
Robert graduated from Hempfield High School, class of 1967 and later from York College.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 808 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
