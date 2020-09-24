Robert L. Pfeiffer, Sr., 88, of Landisville, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Darleen F. (Kaylor) Pfeiffer and born in Lancaster, PA to the late Frank L. and Pearl (Mulvaney) Pfeiffer.
He was predeceased by a brother, Frank and son, Robert, Jr. He is survived by sister: Carrie Guaspari; children; Vicki, James, and Brian; grandchildren, Nikki, Kristi, Tony, Briana, Angela, Joshua; step children, Mitzi Fidler and Jeffrey Steffes; grandchildren, Bradford Wade and Stacy Steffes; and great-grandchild, Ryler Mae Herr.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later went on to work for the RCA Thompson for over 30 years. He was retired from Roadway and Hempfield school and was a member of the VFW post 34 and American Legion 1463. He enjoyed watching football on TV and also going to games and playing pinochle. He attended the LCBC Church and was a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11AM at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A time of viewing will be held from 10AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Good's Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown, with full military honors.
