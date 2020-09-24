Robert L. Pfeiffer, Sr.

Robert L. Pfeiffer, Sr.

Robert L. Pfeiffer, Sr., 88, of Landisville, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Darleen F. (Kaylor) Pfeiffer and born in Lancaster, PA to the late Frank L. and Pearl (Mulvaney) Pfeiffer.

He was predeceased by a brother, Frank and son, Robert, Jr. He is survived by sister: Carrie Guaspari; children; Vicki, James, and Brian; grandchildren, Nikki, Kristi, Tony, Briana, Angela, Joshua; step children, Mitzi Fidler and Jeffrey Steffes; grandchildren, Bradford Wade and Stacy Steffes; and great-grandchild, Ryler Mae Herr.

Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later went on to work for the RCA Thompson for over 30 years. He was retired from Roadway and Hempfield school and was a member of the VFW post 34 and American Legion 1463. He enjoyed watching football on TV and also going to games and playing pinochle. He attended the LCBC Church and was a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11AM at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A time of viewing will be held from 10AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Good's Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown, with full military honors.

Service information

Sep 25
Viewing
Friday, September 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Finkenbinder Family Funeral Homes
130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Sep 25
Funeral Service
Friday, September 25, 2020
11:00AM
Finkenbinder Family Funeral Homes
130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Sep 25
Graveside Service
Friday, September 25, 2020
12:00PM
Goods Mennonite Cemetery
4374 Bossler Road
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Miller/Sekely Funeral Home & Crematory

130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
717-367-1543
www.millerfuneralhome.com

