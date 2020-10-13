Robert L. Peffley, 88, of Berrysburg Road, Millersburg, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Lancaster, March 12, 1932, he was the son of Morris G. and Stella Elizabeth Baker Peffley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Leah Brosius of Rebuck, PA, brothers George and John, sisters JoAnne Mellinger and Shirley Stauffer.
He is survived by one brother, Joe Peffley, of Lancaster; four children: Michael L., of Harrisburg; Cynthia Rogers, of South Carolina; Robert L., of Endicott, New York; and Teresa Cooper, of San Francisco; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Robert graduated from Millersville University, and served in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1954 to 1956. He began a teaching career, in Philadelphia, PA, Millheim, PA, and Norwich, New York. He taught high school English Language and Literature, and college English, and coached high school cross country and football for many years.
An avid fisherman, Robert loved nothing more than trolling the Susquehanna in his airboat in the company of his grandson. A longtime golfer, one of his last, clearest memories was that of a long-ago hole-in-one. He spent many evenings in his later years playing Pinochle and Bridge, and hoped to return to that, after the pandemic.
A graveside service will be held at Himmel's Church, 1941 Schwaben Creek Road, Rebuck, PA, at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15. Lunch will follow in the picnic grove.
Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 (stjude.org) or Millersville University, Millersville PA 17551, givetomu@millersville.edu.
Browse »