Lancaster's left-handed legend Bob "Noony" Nonnenmocher entered eternal rest in the comfort of his home on Thursday October 24, 2019, at the age of 82, after a recent battle with illness. Bob was born on February 17, 1937, the son of the late Leroy & Clara Nonnenmocher. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Bowman, of Lebanon, PA. He was also preceded in death (just two months ago) by Judi, his life-love, with whom he would have celebrated a 50th anniversary on October 10.
He is survived by a son, Shawn, husband of Yvonne Kreiner, Manheim PA, a daughter, Heather, wife of Scott Brubaker, Foley AL, and three grand-daughters Chy Chy, Sol, and Nizaly Kreiner.
"Noony" is well known around the Lancaster area for his love and life-long passion for the sport of baseball, being a feared and respected left-handed pitcher at a very early age. He pitched 2 no hitters during both his sophomore and senior years, and then upon graduation from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1955, immediately signed a contract to pitch for the Kansas City A's in their minor league system.
In 1958, he signed with the Detroit Tigers, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, playing baseball while stationed at Fort Dix, after which he went back to Detroit's minor leagues. He also played in various amateur leagues, the Lancaster Red Roses, and even claimed to have pitched one perfect game in his career, Hellam, PA.
In 1962 he became employed by Quaker State Metals, and saw the company change through the years to Howmet, then Alumax, and eventually retiring from Alcoa, after more than 35 years of service as a metallurgical technician. (Currently, the company is known as Arconic in Lancaster.) He was active in the retirees group, which still meets regularly for breakfast as a rare fraternity of former co-workers.
Bob was involved, up to the present day, with the Lancaster Old Timer's Association, and regularly met with their breakfast club, reminiscing about the old days, talking about all sports and baseball teams in the area. He is a member of the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame and was always a part of their annual awards banquet, dating back to the days when it was the Lancaster sports-writer's banquet. He is also a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim PA, and the Masonic Lodge.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home at 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday, October 30 at 12 PM, with a viewing and time of visitation beginning at 11 AM. Interment will be at Ruhl's Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank everybody for their love, support and prayers during the past few difficult months. More memories and photos can be shared and viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/RememberingNoony .
