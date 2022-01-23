Robert L. Moss

Robert L. (Bob) Moss, 95, formerly of Mountville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 surrounded by family at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA on August 10, 1926 he was the son of the late Harry E. and Lena J. Moss. Bob was the husband of the late Jean H. Moss who passed away in September, 2012 and together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Bob was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1944. He served in the U.S. Army in WW II in France and Germany from November 1944 to August 1946 and thereafter in the Army Reserves from 1946 to 1952. He graduated from Millersville State Teachers College in 1953 with a B.S. in Industrial Arts Education. Bob had a 35-year teaching career, first at Pottstown Jr. High School from 1953 to 1955 and then at Hempfield High School in Lancaster, PA from 1955 to 1988.
Bob loved being with family and friends. He was a kind and generous man who was willing to offer help to anyone in need. He was a life-long and active member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Bob was a numismatist and one of the early members of the Red Rose Coin Club of Lancaster. He also enjoyed wood working and listening to gospel and spiritual music.
He is survived by two children: James H. Moss husband of Joan L.; and Peggy L. Zimmerman wife of the late Ronald A.; four grandchildren, Allison Moss, Christopher Moss husband of Kristine, Jonathan Zimmerman husband of Anne, and Nicole Zimmerman fiancée of R.J. Walker; and five great-grandchildren, Braden Wolf, Chase and Ava Zimmerman and Brooklynn and Colton Walker. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Helen P. (Moss) Myers.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the dedicated staff of Moravian Manor and Hospice and Community Care for their kind and loving care.
Burial will be at the Old Mennonite Cemetery in Landisville, PA. Graveside services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the Dolly Kepner Music Fund, c/o Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
