Robert L. "Mike" Margerum, age 79, formerly of Columbia, PA, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Calvary Fellowship Homes, Lancaster. Born in Mount Holly, NJ, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Marjorie Willitts Margerum. He was the husband of the late Kathleen M. Hallock Margerum for 31 years. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Paul Halaycio of Eastampton, NJ; Diane's mother, Elaine Ireland Dudas of Jobstown, NJ; brother, Edwin O. Margerum of Paradise; nephews, Allen, Bryan, and Clayton Margerum and their families.
Robert grew up and worked on the family farm near Crosswicks, NJ, where he delivered tomatoes to the Campbell Soup Company. He was an active member of the Chesterfield Baptist Church, Chesterfield, NJ, and the Chesterfield Fire Company for many years. He and Kathleen moved to Lancaster County in 1987. They were members of Faith Bible Fellowship Church, Lancaster. Prior to moving to Lancaster, PA, Mike, as he was known in New Jersey, was employed for many years at Cottrell's Landscaping. After moving to Pennsylvania, Robert worked in the maintenance department of the Manheim Township School District until retiring in 2009 after 21 years of service. Most weekends, Mike could be found camping with his daughter and Aunt Mary around New Jersey. He enjoyed his television programs, most especially The Andy Griffith Show, and could never pass up a good scoop of ice cream.
A memorial service will be held at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Wednesday, July 6th at 2 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A memorial service will also be held in New Jersey Saturday, July 9th 12 pm at Chesterfield Baptist Church. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the North Crosswicks Cemetery, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's honor to the Benevolent Fund of Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Chesterfield Baptist Church, 209 Matthews Ln., Chesterfield, NJ 08515. shiveryfuneralhome.com