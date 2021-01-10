Robert L. Kreider, Sr., 90, of Columbia and formerly of Kinzer passed away on January 1st, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late Lester and Pearl Kurtz Kreider and attended Paradise High School where he played varsity basketball. Robert proudly served in the United States Army and Army Reserves and then worked as a block and brick mason at Kinzer Block Plant until his retirement in 2003. Following his retirement, he worked part time for MK Builders until 2019.
Robert leaves behind his children, Robert, Jr. husband of Cathy of Lancaster, Sharon Bair of Columbia, Ron, husband of Rebekah of Columbia; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy McCauley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Meshey Kreider in 2007; a daughter, Stacy Kreider; two siblings, Betty Miller and Dawn Prevost.
A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery where Robert will be laid to rest with his late wife. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville