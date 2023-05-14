Robert L. Kellenberger, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the son of the late Ruth A. (Grimsey) Kellenberger and Enos E. Kellenberger, husband of the late Frances H. Kellenberger. He was the beloved companion of Violet M. White with whom he shared 34 years together.
Bobby was a graduate of Solanco High School. He previously worked as a truck driver for Hummer's Turf Farm. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, riding his motorcycle and playing shuffleboard. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Left to treasure his memory are his siblings, James Charles (Shelva), Richard Kellenberger (Cheryl), Teresa Charles, Randy Kellenberger (Linda), Carol Oberholtzer (Dennis), Ronald Kellenberger (Joan), Barbara Zepp (Larry), Michael Kellenberger (Jenny), David Kellenberger (Doreen) and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held later to be determined by the family. Family and friends will be notified when services are going to be. Donations in Bobby's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »