Robert L. Janney, 93, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Ella Mae Janney, who passed away on November 22, 2013. He was born in Chester County, son of the late Lee B. and Edna E. Brown Janney. He worked as a groundskeeper at Indian Spring Golf Course for 25 years. He was a member of the Grange in Russellville and enjoyed square dancing, gardening, his flowers and was a Bingo caller.
He is survived by one son: Ted Janney. Step-son: Skip (Diana) Martin, Jr. One step-daughter: Lynn Manbeck (Cheryl Koos). Two grandsons. Two great-grandsons and one great-great-grandson. Two sisters: Jean and Doris. Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
