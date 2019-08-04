Robert L. Hoover, 76, of Bowman Road, Lancaster, PA went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. He and his wife Jane Shank Hoover were married for 55 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Esther Landis Hoover.
Robert was a lifelong farmer in East Lampeter Township. Never without a dog, Bob always enjoyed the many dogs he had on the farm.
He was a member of Strasburg Baptist Church. He was an avid Eagles and Flyers fan and had previously coached street hockey with the Lancaster Rec League.
Surviving besides his wife Jane are 2 children, Robin L. husband of Michelle Hoover of Leola, Jody M. wife of Steve Sipe of Manheim; 2 grandchildren, James Hoover and Taylor Sipe; and a brother Carl E. husband of Deborah S. Hoover of Akron.
A Memorial service will be held at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Silvan Benner officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Strasburg Baptist Church, 120 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, PA 17572 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller.