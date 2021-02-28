Robert L. Heigel, Jr., 89, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born Friday, May 8, 1931, in Elizabethtown, PA, he was the son of the late Robert L. Heigel, Sr. and Ruth (Sowers) Heigel. He was married to June A. (Miller) Heigel. June died on October 13, 2014.
A Veteran, Robert proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Word of Life Chapel, Bainbridge, where he served for many years as head usher and leader of the senior adult ministry. He retired as a supervisor from Amp, Inc. where he worked for a number of years. Bob enjoyed traveling. He loved driving school and tour buses. His other hobby and pastime was running Bob's Bike Shop on College Avenue in Elizabethtown.
He is survived by a son, Keith L. Heigel, married to Marcia, of Marietta and a daughter, Sandy L. Heigel, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Josiah Heigel, married to Heather, of Landisville and Alicia Etter, married to Brett, of Maytown.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Word of Life Chapel, Attention "Pass the Blessing" Fund, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502, www.wordoflifechapel.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com