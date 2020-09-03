Robert L. Heffley, 81, of Landisville, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Stevens, he was the son of the late Samuel J. and Edith Copenhaver Heffley. His wife of 59 years, Sylvia Patrick Heffley, recently passed away on August 24.
Bob was an active member of the Hempfield Church of the Brethren in Manheim where he sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. He was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethtown College where he received a Bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. Following his college graduation, he entered 1W service at Juniata College working in the business office for two years. He was licensed to the ministry in 1961 and ordained in 1965 at the Mohler Church of the Brethren in Ephrata where he served in the free ministry. He later was a member of the former Salunga Church of the Brethren where he served as moderator. Bob also served as an evangelist in various churches.
Prior to retiring in 1995, he was employed as an accountant by Turkey Hill for 31 years and was a member of A.I.C. In addition to walking and taking day trips, he enjoyed exercising at the fitness center at Pleasant View Retirement Community. He sang with his sisters in a trio for over 50 years, singing at camp meetings, funerals, and other gatherings.
He is survived by three sons, Steven L., husband of Sheryl Arment Heffley, of Lititz, John L., husband of Dawn Shepherd Heffley, of Lancaster,, and Tim L. Heffley of Lancaster; four grandsons, Nathan, Spencer, Shawn, and Sheldon Heffley; a great-granddaughter, Naomi Heffley; and a sister, Ruth, wife of Donald Boshnaugle, of Mountville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Heffley.
A memorial service will be held for both Bob and Sylvia on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA 17545 with Pastor Doug Hinton officiating. There will be no public viewing. Private interment will be in the Hempfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family will receive guests immediately following the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Hempfield Church of the Brethren. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing and other CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19. To watch a webcast of the service beginning on Thursday or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
