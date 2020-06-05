Robert L. Gerlach, 88, of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown and formerly of Palmyra passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, on his birthday.
Born May 31, 1932 in Palmdale, he was a son of the late Edwin and Pearl (Tanger) Gerlach. The widower of Doris (Lebo) Gerlach since April 2005, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Gerlach, granddaughter, Heather Wolf and brother, Carl Gerlach.
He retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike as Director of Building Facilities, was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Palmyra, Brownstone Lodge #666 F & AM, Harrisburg Consistory and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Surviving are his children, Cheryl Ann, wife of Robert Krajcsik and James Edwin, husband of Mary Gerlach; his beloved companion, Jean Diffenderfer; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.