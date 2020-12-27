Robert L. Fisher

Robert ‘Bob' Fisher, 88, resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 20, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg and was the loving husband to the late Wanda (Coble) Fisher.
Bob graduated from Shippensburg University in 1954 and was employed for 38 years as a Special Education teacher, retiring from the Pennridge School District. He formerly attended High Point Baptist Church in Geigertown.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Keely (Frank) Dumbleton of Macungie, and Kourtney Fisher of Helena, MT; a son Kent (Bonnie Robson) Fisher of Souderton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held, Mon., Dec. 28th at 9:30 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Inc., 4855 Londonderry Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109. www.goodfuneral.com
