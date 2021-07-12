Robert L. Evans (Bob), 90, of the Coniston neighborhood at Kendal-Crossland Communities, West Chester, PA died peacefully on July 9, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side. Born in Bareville, Lancaster County, PA, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Faith Evans and the loving husband of Sylvia Evans with whom he shared 63 years of marriage and together raised three wonderful children: David, Lori, and Paul.
He was a highly respected and honorable man whose upbringing during the Depression Era guided his life in many ways. Most of his life was spent in Lancaster County, PA prior to his retirement at Kendal. He was a proud entrepreneur, involved with many community service organizations, loved playing golf at the Conestoga Country Club, a Charter Family member of the Beulaland Hunting Club, and an accomplished athlete. He loved Lewes, Delaware and his trips to the United Kingdom and especially his 2018 trip to Hericourt-Sur-Therain France to commemorate the WWII loss of his cousin Buddy Evans during the battle of Normandy.
Bob was a simple man and cherished his family and was known as "Uncle Bob" to his many nephews and nieces.
Bob served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, he worked with his Dad in the family business eventually becoming President of Evans Burial Vaults and Cremation Services of Leola, PA a position he held until his retirement in 1998. His life's work was all about caring for families and helping them through the loss of loved ones. He took great pride in his company and helped many families in central PA.
He was a member of the Conestoga Valley School Board, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and the Lancaster County Vocational Technical Schools. He truly valued education, making sure his children went on to college. His value of education is clearly shown by the innovations in his business which are nationally recognized in the Burial Vault Industry.
In addition to his wife Sylvia, Bob is survived by David L. Evans husband of Cheryl, Lori B. Emerick wife of Bob, and R. Paul Evans husband of Melissa of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Haase, Julianna Evans, Allie Jensen, Hannah Sauer, and Janie Emerick. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his sisters Catherine and Betty and his brother LeRoy.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday, July 13th at the Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, 1235 Birmingham Rd., West Chester, PA 19382 with a brief visitation at the cemetery from 2:30pm - 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Bob's memory can be made to Willow Tree Hospice, Kennett Square, PA, at the following link, https://www.amedisys.com/services/hospice-care/volunteers-and-donations/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com