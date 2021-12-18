Robert L. Diem, 74 of Narvon passed away on December 6, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Marylou Shaub-Diem, with whom they shared 23 years. He was the son of the late Marvin and Esther Diem.
He was known for his love of muscle cars and burnouts. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, and driving his riding mower. He loved having family get-togethers. He was employed for many years at Daniel L. Burkholder Excavating.
Robert is survived by his children; Karen wife of Miller Henry III of East Earl, PA, Tina wife of Patrick Weeple of Hamburg, PA, step daughter Elisa Wife of Mark Lipko of Denver, PA, step son Sam Shaub husband of Sanae Shaub of North Carolina, Craig Shaub husband of Jamie of Honey brook, PA. Grandsons; Kyle Henry, Cody Henry, and Keith Beck. Step grandchildren; Troy Shaub, Bryianna Lipko, Shaylei Lipko, Alexis Shaub, Kierra Shaub, Damien Shaub, Hailey Shaub. Great-grandsons; Kyle M.M. Henry and Braxton Meckley. Also surviving are his siblings Doris, Kathryn, Pat, Nancy, Mary, Janet, Donald, Richard, Eddie and Ronald. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sibling;s Eugene, Joseph, and Judy.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory to the Kidney Foundation and Children Shriner Foundation.
