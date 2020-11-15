Robert L. Deppen, 80, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Elizabethtown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the foster son of Raymond and Ruth Burris.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1962. He was a retired quarry worker and truck driver for the former Union Quarry in Rheems. In addition, he was a lifetime member of the Lebanon Valley Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by a son Robert Deppen; stepson, Edward Glant, Jr. He was preceded in death by a son, Rob; stepdaughter Debra Derr, and his companion of 47 years, Barbara Glant.
At Bob's request there will be no service.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »