Robert L. Coller, Jr. (Biggie), 55, of Honea Path, SC formerly of Columbia, PA passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father Robert "Coot" Coller, Sr. and wife Sherry Coller. Biggie is survived by his mother Mildred Dosch and two daughters Katie and Ashley Coller, one son Joshua Fraiser, two brothers James Coller and Neal Freeland, sister Valerie Kissinger, four grandsons, three granddaughters, three nephews, and one niece. Biggie loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart. His hobbies included riding motorcycles. He loved driving trucks, and did that for many years.
A living tribute »