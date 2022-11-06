Robert L. Carr, 74, of Lancaster, went home to Heaven to be with his Lord, and to join his wife, Jaqueline, whom he missed dearly, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Fern (Walter) Carr.
Bob attended J.P. McCaskey High School and worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight and Kerek Air Freight. He also worked for Armstrong World Industries and Cenveo Corp.
A parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, he enjoyed collecting baseball and football cards and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Flyers fan. His favorite food was chicken wings and he loved to play scratch off lottery tickets. Most importantly, Bob adored and loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his children: Amy Carr, partner of Hector DeJesus, and Justina Hall, wife of Robert; his stepchildren Gary Bell, husband of Kelly, and Dwayne Bell, husband of Brian Leese, all of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas, husband of Teyairra, Joshua, husband of Calista, Christian, and Sophia; 6 great-grandchildren: Nandy, Bella, Jadiel, Joshua, Christian, and Genesis; and siblings: Shirley Adair and Debra Bleecher. He was preceded in death by a son, Ken Bell and grandchild, Kerri Lynn Martinez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends will be received prior to the service from 10AM to 11AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the address above. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com