Robert L. “Bob” Slabinski, 76, of Millersville, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he was the son of the late Louis and Irene (Starzynski) Slabinski. Bob was the loving husband of Jane (Zimmerman) Slabinski. They shared 25 years together and were married for the past 13 years.
Bob grew up in West Hazleton, PA. Following graduation from high school, he served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge in 1967, he enrolled at Millersville University.
Bob began his distinguished career of service for Student Services, Inc., in 1971 as Ticket Manager, then Night/Weekend Manager of the Student Memorial Center (SMC), was subsequently promoted to Galley Manager, and ultimately became the CEO of Student Services, Inc., and Student Lodging, Inc.
Bob was one of the founders of Student Lodging, Inc., and considered this to be one of his greatest accomplishments. It was the beginning of a highly successful on and off-campus housing operation which includes Brookwood Court Apartments, Wellness Housing, Reighard Hall, and Shenks Hall to name a few. These projects greatly expanded and upgraded student living accommodations.
In 2009, Bob received the Excellence and Equity Award from the President’s Commission on Cultural Diversity in recognition of his outstanding support and contributions to the Commission’s mission. Bob retired as CEO from SSI and SLI June 26, 2009. In 2011, Bob was honored with a dedication/naming ceremony of The Robert L. Slabinski Clock Tower and Atrium at the newly renovated Student Memorial Center.
Former MU president Dr. Joseph Caputo, upon learning of Bob’s passing, wrote, “For more than forty years Bob Slabinski was, from student to CEO, a major player in the life and success of MU, an unparalleled contributor, a stalwart defender, an intensely loyal supporter and advocate, who stood strongly, actively and intensely engaged in those many activities that served the University’s most pressing needs.”
Bob leaves behind a legacy built on a practical philosophy of always searching for the best opportunity to be successful – with a task, a project, and life in general.
He enjoyed spending time with Jane watching the Philadelphia Eagles and being entertained by their three cats. In his earlier years, Bob was an avid boater and fisherman and often went to Lake Ontario to fish. He enjoyed golf and was a member at Conestoga Country Club. For many years he traveled to Phoenix every January with his golf buddies and also played poker regularly with several close friends.
Along with his wife, Bob is survived by a brother-in-law Ed Lincalis, his nephew Brian Lincalis, members of Jane’s family including his mother-in-law Bertha Zimmerman, brothers-in-law John (Lisa), Jeffrey (Christina), and Eric (Caroljo) Zimmerman, many nieces and nephews, a host of former colleagues, and dear friends. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bernadine Lincalis.
Services and a Celebration of Bob’s life will be planned and announced for a date in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be offered to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences please visit: