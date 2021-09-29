Robert L. "Bob" Shenk, 71, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his residence. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Jay G. and Miriam (Werner) Shenk. Bob was the husband of Linda (Eshelman) Redcay-Shenk with whom he celebrated 20 years of marriage this past April 28th.
Bob was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1968. He retired from AMP, Inc. as a machine operator. Bob later worked for Darrenkamps in Mount Joy until they closed.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are two sons, Rodney Shenk, husband of Lynn of Pequea and Scott Shenk, husband of Lisa of Lancaster; three step children, Jaime Redcay, husband of Vicki of Windsor, Kerri Snyder, wife of Scott of Mount Joy, and Kellie Miller of Lancaster; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Harris and a brother-in-law, Jack Harris.
Services will be private.
