Robert L. (Bob) Patterson, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on March 4, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Elizabeth Jane (Penn) Patterson. He was the husband of the late Rhoda Herr Patterson, with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage until her passing on January 9, 2023.
His family will be receiving friends on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 1-2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA, with his funeral service to follow at 2 PM. Interment to follow in Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
