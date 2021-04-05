Robert L. "Bob" Hykes, 87, of Salunga, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Born in York, he was the son of the late Harry K. and Alva Livingston Hykes. Bob was the loving husband of Beulah Ayres Hykes and they observed their 64th wedding anniversary in March of this year.
He was the owner and operator along with his son of R. L. Hykes Real Estate, Salunga. A U.S. Navy veteran, he proudly served during the Korean Conflict. Bob was a member of Grace Church of Lititz. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in their sporting and performance events as well as nature walks. He had a deep passion for his family and loved engaging with family and friends bringing fun and joy to their lives as well as challenging them in their walks with God.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beulah, are three sons: Michael L. husband of B. J. Hykes of Columbia, Roy D. husband of Beverly Hykes of Pensacola, FL, Nathan J. husband of Lisa M. Hykes of Lititz, two daughters: Denise E. Hykes and Christina L. wife of Edward Reyes all of New York, NY, ten grandchildren: Joshua (Beth), Jonathan, Hannah, Christopher, Anne, Seth, Noah, Emma, Eliot, Margaret, two great-grandchildren: Adeline, William, and two brothers: Harry K. Hykes, Jr. of York, Franklin husband of Charlette Hykes of Houston, TX. Preceding him in death is a sister, Jessica Zeigler and a grandson, David Hykes.
All are invited to attend Bob's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
