Robert L. "Bob" Becker, 81, formerly of Ronks and Manheim, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the husband of the late Becky J. (Shank) Becker, with whom he shared 28 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2018. He was also the husband of the late Frances Joellen (Lengle) Becker, who passed away in 1979.
Born in Cornwall, Lebanon County, he was the son of the late Leroy and Anna (Stefonich) Becker.
Bob was a graduate of Cornwall High School, class of 1956. For over 30 years Bob performed carpet installation. He then went on to operate a cargo van service and perform facility maintenance at The Jay Group and Parkesburg Walmart.
Hunting and fishing were the pastimes that Bob enjoyed. He and his wife Becky would travel each year to Canada on a fishing expedition. Bob was of the Catholic Faith.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew Becker, of Manheim, and Tony (Diana) Becker, of Ephrata; a brother, Donald Becker, of Seattle, WA; a step daughter, Michelle (Jerry) Buffington, of Lyndon; and 4 grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private.
Because of the wonderful and loving care provided to Bob, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, 900 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
