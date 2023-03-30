Robert L. Best, of Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born in Sewickley, PA to the late Evard P. & Roberta H. Best. A graduate of Monmouth College, IL and Mankato State College, MN, he had careers as a math teacher in Minnesota and Delaware before working as a programmer analyst at the former Borg Warner Company in York, PA. After retirement, he taught college-level math for HACC.
Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a First Class Sergeant in Germany during the Cold War. He was an avid long-distance runner, hiker, and gardener, and a life-long Presbyterian. He sang with the York Symphony Chorus, the York Chamber Singers, and many other musical groups in the area.
He is survived by his wife, Nan Buchwalter Best, and his three children: Amy S. Best of York, Jonathan E. Best of Columbus, OH, and Catherine A. Best (Michael J. Yonkunas) of Fishers, IN. His three grandchildren were his pride: Maela Best, Calyssa Best, and Henry Yonkunas. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret B. Von Stetten and Evard P. Best, Jr.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, 85 Old Church Rd., York, PA. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hands Across the Street, 360 Locust Street Columbia, PA columbiahas.org. Messages of condolences may be mailed to Kreutz Creek Church. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com