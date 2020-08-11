Robert L. Barron, 79, of Holtwood, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Harsh) Barron. He was the husband of Joyce A. (Stevens) Barron for 45 years.
Robert retired in 1995 from Armstrong World Industries after working 35 years as an electrician. He later worked at Muddy Run Park for 21 years. He was a member of the Smithville Church of God.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Robert, Jr. (Robin) Barron, Oscar Miller and Brian (Sherry) Miller all of Holtwood. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Miller and Daniel Miller.
A private graveside service will take place at the Smithville Church of God. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
