Robert Koppehele, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Yvonne Wissler Koppehele, who passed away in 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Hugo and Marie Mummert Koppehele.
Bob was a long-time teacher, teaching physical sciences at Columbia High School from 1961 to 1974, and then teaching math at Stevens Trade School from 1974 to 1993. His Chemistry students at Columbia were often treated to experiments that culminated in something being blown up in the high school parking lot. He loved being a teacher and touched so many lives in his teaching, with former students in the engineering and science fields contacting him years later to ask his opinion on a project or task. He also judged the County Science Fairs at Franklin & Marshall for many years.
He was a talented woodworker, enjoyed going to the gym, solving cryptograms and crossword puzzles, and he could fix just about anything. His most prized possession was his 1986 Ford F150 truck. He enjoyed competing in the shot put at the Lancaster Senior Olympics.
Bob served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War at Ft. McClennan in Alabama.
Bob is survived by his children: Valerie M. Kinder and her significant other, John Flemming of Lancaster; Lisa Koppehele married to Maurice Heltzel of West York, and Dane married to Shelly Koppehele of Lancaster, and by his 8 grandchildren: Kristen, Kerry, Haydn, Nigel, Neville, Jarryd, Lauren, and Megan, and by his 11 great-grandchildren.
Service are private at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in Bob's memory to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
