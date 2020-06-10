Robert Kevin Norman, 66, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada and was moved to the United States as a child. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kevin had a great love for music, playing the drums and guitar for many different bands. Every moment in his life could be made into a song. He also had a great love for American Civil War reenacting. He owned an Auto Body shop in Canada as well as Parkway Auto Glass in Northfield, New Jersey, where he painted and restored vehicles. Most recently he retired to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where he was devoted to his son, friends, and his church, where he volunteered much of his time.
Kevin was predeceased by his mother Miriam Ings Towner and his father Vernon Norman. Kevin is survived by his son Christopher Norman and his brother Phillip Norman.
Services will be at Living Stones Vineyard Church in Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania on June 13th at 10:00am. reynoldsandshivery.com
