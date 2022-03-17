Robert Kerry Schulz, 72, of Lancaster, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was the son of Anna (Brown) Schulz and William H. Schulz. He was married for 15 years to Laura (Harder) Schulz.
Robert was a graduate of Millersville University with a B.S. in Political Science and a master's degree in Early Childhood Education. He served in the U.S. Navy 1968-1971.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Jesse Schulz, granddaughters, Eily Schulz and Mackenna Schulz, Kyrstin and Christopher Rushford, brother Brian (Sue) Schulz, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William C. Schulz.
Funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: CremationLancasterPA.com