Robert K. Root

Robert K. "Kim" Root, 68, of Manheim and formerly of Williamsport, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, April 17, 2021 surrounded by his family at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born on December 8, 1952 in Wellsboro, he was the son of the late Graydon P. and Margaret M. "Peg" English Root. Kim retired as an over the road truck driver after 40 years. Following retirement, he worked part-time for the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a proud member of the PA National Guard and enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife of 39 years, Ann M. Paternostro Root, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Mitchell (Mychail) of Elizabethtown and a son, Matthew Root (Lakyn) of Columbia. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John L. Root.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Lane, Lancaster on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Kim's memory to Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, 50 N. Duke Street, P.O. Box 83480, Lancaster, PA 17608 (In memo: Veterans Court). To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com