Robert K. Heisey, Jr. "Bobby", 55, of Elizabethtown, passed Monday, May 15, 2023, in the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born in Harrisburg on December 2, 1967, he was the son of the late Robert K., Sr., and Shirley M. Koons Heisey.
Bobby was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School and went on to work for McDonald's as a cook. Bobby loved to bowl, and watch wrestling.
In addition to his mother, Bobby is survived by three sisters, Patricia Cave wife of Terry, Melinda Reich, and Vickie L. Klein widow of Lawrence.
A viewing will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10:00 to 11 AM in the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036 to help with Bobby's funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.trefzandbowser.com.