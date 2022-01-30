Robert K. Dietz

Robert K. “Stella Bob” Dietz, 64, of Key West, FL passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, PA to Robert E. and Dawn (Fisher) Dietz.
After growing up in Akron, PA, Bob had a variety of businesses through his life, mostly driven by his interest in cars. Bob was a charismatic character who was known for his tales and larger than life personality.
He is survived by his father and his siblings Lisa Miller, Scott Dietz, both of Lititz, PA, and Doug Dietz of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by his children; Kris Dietz of Cape Coral, FL, Jenny Dietz, Katie McGee, Bobby Dietz, all of Northeast, MD, McKenzie Dietz and Nicole Dietz of northeastern PA as well as seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother and his son Matt.
Arrangements are being handled by Dean-Lopez Funeral Home of Key West. No public service is planned.
