Robert K. "Bob" Keener, 88, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 after a brief Illness. He was the loving husband of the late Mildred J. "Millie" (Long) Keener who died in 2016. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Jacob N. and Bertha (Fry) Keener. Bob was a product engineer at the former Schick Electric, the former RCA, and retired from Armstrong World Industries, all of Lancaster. Bob was a graduate of Milton Hershey High School, class of 1950, and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Penryn for many, many years and served as church treasurer. Bob was a sports fan and followed Warwick High School, Franklin & Marshall, Penn State, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
Surviving is a son Jeffrey Keener, Columbia; a daughter Beverly wife of Brian Volpone, Lititz; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur and Glenn Keener formerly of Manheim, and Roy Keener formerly of Palmyra.
Bob spent his final few years as a resident at Luther Acres Personal Care, where he was lovingly cared for by the staff. His sense of humor and kindness brought laughter and joy to the staff and his fellow residents. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service at Penryn Cemetery, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn, PA on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to Luther Acres, c/o The Caring Fund, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com