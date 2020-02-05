Robert K. "Bob" Aichele, Sr., 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Homestead Village on Tuesday morning February 4, 2020. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the late Harry A. and Margaret (Nesbitt) Aichele.
Bob was married to the love of his life, Mary Anne (Fix) Aichele for 67 years. She survives him along with five beautiful children.
Bob graduated from Overbrook High School in Philadelphia where he ran track & field. He was a 1951 graduate of Franklin & Marshal College. He was a First-Class Seaman in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
He was a member and usher at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Bob retired as Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Government Affairs from Keystone Cement Company. He served the company loyally for over 50 years.
Family meant everything to Bob. He looked forward to the annual beach vacations in Avalon, NJ. If you were looking for him, you could find him at Kohler's Bakery or chauffeuring the family to and from the beach. He was an avid Penn State fan, with many memories tailgating at Penn State football games. He spent a lifetime being the #1 fan of his families' extracurricular activities; spending countless hours on the field, courtside and the golf course.
He enjoyed a large circle of friends, including his Saturday morning golf buddies at Conestoga Country Club and his Saturday night tennis dinner club. He especially cherished his lifelong friends of the York Gourmet Group.
Bob was a very community and civic minded person. He served on countless boards and committees. He was a Manor Township Supervisor for more than 25 years, a member of the Republican Committee and Chairman of the Penn Manor Republican Party. He served as President of: the Pennsylvania Fire Safety Council, LARC, the American Business Club – Conestoga Chapter, the Manor Ridge Athletic Association, and the Lancaster Jaycee's where he also held a position as National Director. He was a Board Member of the Northeast Cement Shippers Association, Pennsylvania Aggregate and Concrete Association, and the Pennsylvania Masonry Association. An avid golfer, he was a long-time member for over 60 years of Conestoga Country Club, The Lancaster Pirates Club, The Cotillion Club, and The Romeos.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters: Deborah A. Keys (Jerry), Mary Beth Filling (Jay), Anne Louise DeBord (James), all of Lancaster, two sons: Dr. Robert K. Aichele, Jr. (Lisa Fink), of Pequea, and Thomas F. Aichele (Patricia FitzGerald), of Arlington Heights, IL, fifteen grandchildren, Ryan Keys, Julianne Keys Lawrence (Jason), Bobby, Bryce, Alyssa & Austin Aichele, J.J., Lindsay, & Katie Filling, Thomas, Margaret & Charlotte Aichele, Andrew, Meredith, & Matthew DeBord, a great-grandson Declan Lawrence and a brother Harry Aichele (Vivian) of Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. It will be concelebrated by The Rev. Peter I. Hahn and The Rev. Michael G. Metzgar. Friends will be received at a viewing Friday evening from 5:30 PM-8 PM with a closing prayer at 8 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike. A closed casket visitation will be from 12 noon-1 PM at the church prior to Mass. There will be a private interment St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
