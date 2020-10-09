Robert Joseph Garvey, 90, of Lititz, passed away October 6, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. He was born in Scranton to the late Michael T. and Nora C. (Gerrity) Garvey. Bob celebrated 60 years of marriage with his wife Ruth Elizabeth (Ford) Garvey last February 13th.
A graduate of Drexel University, Bob worked for Warner-Lambert from 1957 to 1985, retiring as comptroller. He served stateside in the Air Force during the Korean War.
Bob worshipped at Lititz United Methodist Church. Family oriented, he enjoyed attending his kids' and grandchildren's events and going on the yearly family vacation to Rehoboth Beach. In his retirement years, he and Ruth enjoyed travelling the United States. His most memorable trip was in 1995 when they traveled to California and got to attend the Rose Bowl Parade and see Penn State defeat Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
An avid reader with a sharp mind, Bob was a great believer in learning new things. Able to talk to anyone about any subject, he loved long conversations, and helped many people with advice throughout the years. He will be remembered for his kind spirit, dry wit, and sweet smile. For all who loved him, he will be missed.
In addition to his loving wife Ruth, Bob is survived by three children, Susan D. Weiser, wife of Eric, Karen Garvey, wife of Duncan Clark, and Robert Garvey, Jr., all of Lititz; four grandchildren, Dylan Garvey and Brogan Garvey, both of Philadelphia, Skylar Garvey of Honolulu, HI, and Zach Weiser of Lititz; as well as his niece Mary Ellen Campbell of Scranton. Bob was preceded in death by his brother Frank Garvey and seven other siblings.
A casual viewing will take place 1:30 to 2:30 PM, followed by the funeral service at 2:30 PM with The Rev. Steven W. Rodgers officiating, on Monday, October 12, 2020, under the tent on the South lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will be in Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
