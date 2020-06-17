Robert Joseph "Bobby" Hensel, 39, of Quarryville, entered into rest unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ricky A. and Barbara S. Hensel-McFalls.
Bobby was a graduate of Solanco High School Class of 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Bobby is survived by two children, Jasmine A. Hensel and Jacob A. Hensel; a brother, John J. McFalls, Sr.; a nephew, John J. "JJ" McFalls, Jr.; a paternal grandmother, Claudette Felczak; and a maternal grandmother, Lydia M. Hess. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky A. Hensel.
A graveside service will take place at Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with Pastor Mick Brown officiating.
