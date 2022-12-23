Robert John Fry

Robert John "Bob" Fry, age 58, of Lancaster, passed away on December 19, 2022 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving companion of Nancy Bear, who saw him through his long battle, and is his earthly angel.
Bob was born in Lancaster on July 26, 1964, graduated from Penn Manor High School class of 1982 and attended YTI in York. He worked as a project leader for GGS in York and was an avid racecar fan, sprint car racer and fan, enjoyed golf, loved to cook, and was a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies Fan.
Bob is survived by his mother Susan E. (Kirchner) Fry; his father Robert A. Fry and his wife Florence; his companion Nancy Bear; his sister Karen Galluppi and her husband Mike; his brother Paul A. Fry and his wife Jeannine; his nieces and nephews Eric, Samantha, Shonna, and Terry; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held by the family at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Crohn's Disease Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.
