Robert John Cubbison

Robert John "Cubby" Cubbison, 86, of Lititz, passed away on July 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Erie, he was the son of the late James D. and Mildred (Albracht) Cubbison. On August 24th he would have celebrated 64 beautiful years of marriage with his soulmate, Catherine "Kitty" (Vandenburg) Cubbison.
In 1957, after graduating from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration, he went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him, quickly learned that he was a retired Captain of the United States Naval Reserves, specializing in Naval intelligence. His military service was something he was proud to share with others.
Gentle, genuine, and social were terms often used to describe Cubby. He was kind and always extended himself to others. He would greet everyone with a hearty handshake and warm smile. He initiated conversation with anyone because he was the definition of a gentleman.
Cubby was dedicated to his family. Together they would often take vacations to Bethany Beach, which is something he always looked forward to. He was a self-taught sailor. He also enjoyed photography, surf fishing and cheering for Penn State football.
He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife Kitty, children: Karen Socie, wife of Craig of Galena, MD and Miles Cubbison of Lancaster, grandchildren: Stuart V. Cubbison and Elyse C. Cubbison, both of Philadelphia and Ethan R. Cubbison of Lancaster. He was preceded in passing by his parents, a daughter, Jennifer Cubbison, and daughter-in-law, Andrea J. Moranz-Cubbison.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of Cubby's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, kindredhospice.com. Interment will take place at Bridgeville Cemetery in DE.
