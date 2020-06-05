Robert J. Wee

Robert James Wee passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Dr. George Chuan Wee of Kulangsu, China and Mary Virginia Payne (Wee) of Valley Station, Kentucky. Robert grew up in Manila during the Japanese occupation of the islands in WWII and witnessed as a child the brutality of war during the battle of Manila and its liberation by U.S. Forces in 1945.
He studied at Ateno de Manila, The American School of the Philippines, was a graduate of Millersville University, and earned his Master's degree at Middlebury College. Known as Señor Wee to his students, he taught Spanish and lessons of life and culture for 32years at Ephrata High School. Later, Robert taught Spanish language classes at Albright and Franklin & Marshall Colleges.
He was the husband of Patricia Hachten Wee with whom he shared 40 years of love, companionship, and marriage. He was the devoted father to Robert Chuan Wee, Michael Edward Wee, Thomas Chuan Wee, and Anita Ann Kolibas Engroff (Wee). Robert was the grandfather of Michael, Erin, Nicholas, Kiana, Mischa, Natasha, and Anton with whom he shared his wisdom and passion for history, art, world cultures, languages, music, social justice, and cooking Chinese family recipes. He took great pleasure in his role as patriarch of an extended family to include cousins, nieces, and nephews around the world. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him and by those whose lives he touched. "Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely" – Buddha.
Viewing: Thurs., Jun 11th from 10 AM to 12 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Interment is private. Final resting place is in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown. www.goodfuneral.com
