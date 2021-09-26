Robert J. Sullivan, 82, of Mount Joy, went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021, with family at his side in Lancaster, PA. Sullivan was born June 30, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, to William and Elizabeth Sullivan, both natives of Ireland.
Following graduation at Charlestown High School, Sullivan served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958 until 1962, achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class.
Building on his skills from his time in the services, Sullivan graduated from Wentworth University (1965) and Northeastern University (1970), and was awarded his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
After college, Sullivan began a long career maintaining and optimizing the electrical grid as an electrical engineer with Boston Edison. Prior to retiring, he worked with other engineers to upgrade the power grid's monitoring system to a state of the art system.
Sullivan spent most of his free time enjoying spending time boating off the coast of Boston, deep sea fishing with friends and family. He taught his sons to analyze problems like an engineer, solving cryptoquotes and understanding electrical diagrams.
He is predeceased by his siblings; William, Phillip, Ted and Gail, and is survived by his sisters; Beverly (Don) Gibbons and Mary Curry, his former wife, Karen Baker Sullivan, two sons, Scott R. (Angela) and Sean R. (Amanda) Sullivan, and three grandsons.
