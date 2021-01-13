Robert John Queppet, 88 entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Magnolias of Lancaster senior community. He is predeceased by his premature infant son, Kevin and his brothers, Joseph and Richard, as well as his parents Baltazar and Lillian.
Born in Philadelphia to Baltazar and Lillian Queppet, he is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 66 years, Elizabeth Jean, (Betty) and six children; Robert (Karen); David, Kenneth (Sylvia), Timothy (Anita); Mary (Kevin), Rebecca (Saul). As well as nine grandchildren, Melanie, Mark, Thomas, John, Joseph, Michael, Caitlin, Jason and Mason and three great-grandchildren Michela, Avila and Zayden.
Known by his friends and family as Bob, he served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, 1952-1956; honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bob then joined the Post Office in Philadelphia before becoming Postmaster in West Grove, Pennsylvania. As a member of Assumption BVM Parish, he participated in many, parish and school activities, which included being a lector and usher for the church, calling bingo, coaching the girls basketball team, umpiring youth baseball and refereeing youth basketball games. He also loved fitness activities and running on the Avon Grove High School track was a passion for him.
Bob continued his career and home life onto Lancaster Pennsylvania, where he later retired as Manager of Customer Services for the Post Office. Bob was not done with his volunteer work, as he focused on the local Lancaster schools and parishes. He loved sports, so in his retirement he coached softball and basketball at Country Day School. He volunteered with Hospice as a visitor and worked with special needs children at the Doe Run Elementary school, a job he dearly loved. He was a member of St. John Neumann's Catholic Church; as a former member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, he taught Sunday school, was a lector at mass and participated in various parish activities.
A celebration of Bob's life will be planned and held at a later date. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
