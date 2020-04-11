Robert J. Powers, 80, of Denver, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph Powers and Anna Buckler Powers.
Bob graduated from the Bartram High School in Philadelphia. He proudly served in the Air National Guard for three years during the Cold War Era. He was employed most of his life as an electrician.
He is survived by two daughters; Catharine A. Riehl and husband Jay of Gap and Carrie Anderson and husband Eric of Lancaster, his ex-wife Marie Powers of Gordonville, three grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Chris Slaymaker of Gap, Caitlyn and husband Tim Moss of Boston, MA, Walter Anderson of Lancaster, two great-grandchildren; Emily and Matthew Slaymaker and one sister Anna Marie Waltman of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by one daughter Eileen Dawn Powers and one sister Eleanor Perry.
Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
