Robert J. Planey, 80, of Mount Joy, PA, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Wellness Center, Columbia. Born in Charleroi, PA, he was the son of the late John Planey and Anna Buretz Planey. Robert was the loving husband of Bernadette S. Makovsky Planey for 51 years.
He obtained his undergraduate degree from California State University of Pennsylvania and earned a master's equivalency from Towson State University. He taught eighth-grade science for 49 years at Severna Park Middle School in Anne Arundel County, MD.
In retirement, Robert enjoyed substitute teaching, playing golf, playing cards, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He attended Encounter Church, Bainbridge.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Bernadette, are two children, Robert A. Planey, husband of Amy Ricedorf Planey, of Elizabethtown, and Nicole Planey Schwartz of Maytown, fiance of Jason Brandt, of Bainbridge, five grandchildren, Joshua, Jonah, Analise, Rebecca, and Reagan, and a sister, Patricia Planey Makovsky, of Gillespie, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA on Friday February 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM. To send the family on-line condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
