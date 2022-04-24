Robert J. Miller, Sr., born April 14, 1938 passed away April 16, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Bob was born in Lancaster to the late Richard R. and Pauline (Conway) Miller. Bob was the husband of Barbara (Hoffman) Miller for 59 years.
Bob retired from the School District of Lancaster and was previously the owner of R.J. Roofing for 45 years. He was an avid gardener and dog lover.
He is survived by a son, Brian K. (Lori) Miller and 5 grandchildren, Greg (Amber) Hammacker, Sarah (Nathan) Rhan, Robert J. III (Patty), Anthony D. (Emily) and Brianna Miller; 4 great-grandsons, Gabe, Benny, Gus and Charlie Miller. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia (Ramon) Pabon and a brother, Donald R. (Eileen) Miller. Bob was preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Miller, Jr. and four siblings, Pauline Brooks, Rose Rhinier, Kenneth Miller and Arthur Miller.
A special thank you to Bob's doctors, Dr. Amy Jahvari, and Dr. Paul E. Vassil, M.D. and to all family and friends who helped thru this trying time.
It is Bob's wish that no service be held. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
