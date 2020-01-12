Robert J. McLean, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 23, 2019 from his residence at Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born on June 14, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert A. McLean and Margaret M. (White) McLean.
Robert served his country as a Tank Division Army Sergeant and received 12 medals and awards, including two Purple Hearts and the Silver Star with "V" for heroism in action in Korea, 1953. He retired from AMP, Inc., Elizabethtown, PA after 34½ years of service as an electronic manufacturing engineer and supervisor. He and his wife Dorothy were "snow birds" for 30 years, with a summer residence at "Hidden Valley Camping Resort," Mifflinburg, PA and a winter home in Davenport, FL.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Dale L. McLean, husband of Norine A. (Pry) McLean of Lititz, PA and Robert L. McLean, life partner of Sheila Loreto of Wrightsville, PA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy I. (Brady) McLean, his sister, Mary M. Shemaka, and brothers, James G. McLean and William M. McLean.
Robert and Dorothy will be interred together with military honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Though he will be greatly missed, we celebrate his life and rejoice that we will see him again in Glory!
