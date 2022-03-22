{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Robert J. Knight, 80, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Hospice {!W2AMP}amp; Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Manheim he was the son of the late Lloyd E. and Martha Herr Knight. Robert was the loving husband of Susan G. Myer Knight and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this past October.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Robert was a member of the Antique Auto Club of Hershey. An avid hunter and fisherman, he particularly enjoyed trout fishing. He was also an avid Baron Football fan.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Surviving in addition to his wife, Susan, is a son-in-law, Jerry G. Snyder, of Manheim, 2 step grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren, and a sister, Carolyn wife of Jim Peters. Preceding him in death was a daughter, Robin A Knight-Snyder, and a brother, Richard Knight.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery, Penryn. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
