Robert J. Horn, Sr., known to everyone as Bob, passed away March 22, 2022 at the age of 98 in Venice, FL. Born in Columbia, PA, Bob was the son of George F. and Elizabeth C. Horn (Wunder).
After high school, he attended The University of Notre Dame and enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Upon graduation, he married Florence P. Tragesser, his high school sweetheart. While Florence and Bob raised their four children, he worked as a salesman at Horn Chevrolet in Columbia, a family business. In 1979, Florence passed away at the young age of 54. Many years later, Bob met and married Diane Miller and together they left Pennsylvania relocating to Venice, FL.
In retirement, Bob loved watching football and other sports on television. In addition, he was an avid stamp, coin and rock collector. He enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and solving the crossword puzzle, relaxing by the pool, and eating out at local restaurants.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, four children, Robert Jr., Marie, Stephen, Kenneth, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four stepchildren, seven step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren. Bob had a gentle, kind and good-natured personality, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
